RUIZ 2.1A (10W) USB Car Charger

Want it by Tuesday, February 14? Order in the next 24 hours and 16 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 12th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Charge your Apple or Android device with existing USB cables at fast speeds as you drive to your destination. With built-in smart IC chip technology, it provides overcurrent, overcharge and overheat protection. Designed with a small profile, it does not add extra bulk in your car console and can be stored easily in your glove compartment or computer bag. Compatible to iPad, iPhone, Samsung, HTC and more.

Features:

Universal USB port with 2.1 amps/10 Watts

Compact, sleek profile designed to fit flushed into your car console

Built-in smart IC chip technology to protect against overcurrent, overcharging and overheating

Use existing USB cables to charge various devices

Compatible to iPad, iPhone, Samsung, LG, HTC and more (cables sold separately)

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.