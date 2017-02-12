RUIZ 2.1A (10W) USB Car Charger

Deal of the Day Sun 12th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
Charge your Apple or Android device with existing USB cables at fast speeds as you drive to your destination. With built-in smart IC chip technology, it provides overcurrent, overcharge and overheat protection. Designed with a small profile, it does not add extra bulk in your car console and can be stored easily in your glove compartment or computer bag. Compatible to iPad, iPhone, Samsung, HTC and more.
Features:
- Universal USB port with 2.1 amps/10 Watts
- Compact, sleek profile designed to fit flushed into your car console
- Built-in smart IC chip technology to protect against overcurrent, overcharging and overheating
- Use existing USB cables to charge various devices
- Compatible to iPad, iPhone, Samsung, LG, HTC and more (cables sold separately)
