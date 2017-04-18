Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger

Want it by Wednesday, April 19? Order in the next 5 hours and 13 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

With new 25W USB-C Fast Charge technology, your battery can go from zero to up to 50% in about 30 minutes, so you can spend less time connected to an outlet. The 25W USB-C Fast Charge wall charger will charge the Galaxy Note7 and other USB-C devices without the Fast Charging feature as well, with up to a 2 Amp charging rate.

The Samsung Fast Charge Wall Charger plugs into any standard wall outlet via the included AC adapter. This Samsung charger has a standard output of 2 Amp to give your phone power at a much faster rate than your typical 1 Amp or 700mAh charger.

The Samsung Wall Charger also comes with a detachable USB to USB-C cable, which allows you to charge your phone from the USB port on your computer or other USB power source if you aren’t near a wall outlet. You can sync and transfer files with your Galaxy or any other smartphone using the USB-C cable.

Features:

Uses Fast Charge technology to charge your compatible device

charge your compatible device's battery from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes

Charge other USB-C devices at up to a 12V 2A speed

