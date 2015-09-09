Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger

User Ratings & Opinions
|Go Samsung..
|
User: Rob D, Sep 9, 2015
|
|Friend has it, now i will have it to.. Tired of the slow charging with regular connection.
|Fast, but.
|
User: Bob M, Apr 6, 2016
|Note that, according to the owners manual for the S7 and S7 Edge, fast charging only works with the screen off. So if youre buying this to charge the phone while using navigation, you may not get the charging speeds you expect.
|OEM Samsung Cables Dont Last
|
User: Larry T, May 25, 2016
|
|
I purchased an S6 in 2015. I am not hard on my devices or accessories.
My original and 2 replacement cables have all frayed.
Original cable stays on my bed side table. Second Cable stays in the car. Third on my desk.
All 3 have either frayed or show other wear and tear Samsung says is normal. Each one periodically (when plugged up) prompts me to use the cable that came with the phone.
I recently decided to buy an Anker Cable. It works with my fast charger (home and car). Does not get HOT. And so far has not frayed.
Based on my experience (and the other 2 Samsung users in my home), I just cant recommend spending $$ on a Samsung cable or charger when there are better similar or LOWER priced alternatives.
