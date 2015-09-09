Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger

Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger

Product Description

Boost your battery life faster than you've ever seen before with this OEM fast charging car charger from Samsung!

Using the latest in charging technology, this car charger provides an incredibly quick charge to any device that supports Quick Charge 2.0. Now you can spend less time waiting for your favorite device to regain life and more time connecting with your family, friends and collegues.

Keep in mind that if the device you're using doesn't utilize Quick Charge 2.0 technology then you won't experience the increase in charging speeds. Instead, you'll see a standard 2A charging rate.

This car charger includes a 5ft. micro-USB cable that connects to the adapter and into your device. It's compact and smart in design, making it an excellent travel companion for any occasion.

Features:

  • Provides a 75% increase in charging speeds
  • Backwards compatible with standard devices without Quick Charge 2.0 technology (2A speeds)
  • Includes 5ft. micro-USB cable
  • Compact design, great for traveling

Star Star Star Star Star Go Samsung..
User: Rob D, Sep 9, 2015
Pros: Faster Charging
Cons: None
Friend has it, now i will have it to.. Tired of the slow charging with regular connection.
Star Star Star Star Star Fast, but.
User: Bob M, Apr 6, 2016
Note that, according to the owners manual for the S7 and S7 Edge, fast charging only works with the screen off. So if youre buying this to charge the phone while using navigation, you may not get the charging speeds you expect.
Star Star Star Star Star OEM Samsung Cables Dont Last
User: Larry T, May 25, 2016
Pros: Original Equipment
Cons: Cables tend to get warm and or Fray
I purchased an S6 in 2015. I am not hard on my devices or accessories.

My original and 2 replacement cables have all frayed.
Original cable stays on my bed side table. Second Cable stays in the car. Third on my desk.

All 3 have either frayed or show other wear and tear Samsung says is normal. Each one periodically (when plugged up) prompts me to use the cable that came with the phone.

I recently decided to buy an Anker Cable. It works with my fast charger (home and car). Does not get HOT. And so far has not frayed.

Based on my experience (and the other 2 Samsung users in my home), I just cant recommend spending $$ on a Samsung cable or charger when there are better similar or LOWER priced alternatives.

