Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger

Other Android accessories by Samsung
Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 17th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Boost your battery life faster than you've ever seen before with this OEM wall charger from Samsung!

Using the latest in charging technology, this wall charger provides an incredibly quick charge to any device that supports Quick Charge 2.0. Now you can spend less time waiting for your favorite device to regain life and more time connecting with your family, friends and collegues.

Keep in mind that if the device you're using doesn't utilize Quick Charge 2.0 technology then you won't experience the increase in charging speeds. Instead, you'll see a standard 2A charging rate.

This wall charger includes a 5ft. micro-USB cable that connects to the adapter and into your device. It's compact and smart in design, making it an excellent travel companion for any occasion.

Features:

  • Provides a 75% increase in charging speeds
  • Backwards compatible with standard devices without Quick Charge 2.0 technology (2A speeds)
  • Includes 5ft. micro-USB cable
  • Compact design, great for traveling

Star Star Star Star Star Great
User: Tom G, Nov 20, 2015
Pros: Fast and complete charging
Cons: None
Samsung product for Samsung Note 5..the only way to go
Star Star Star Star Star Perfect for Galaxy S5
User: J R, Jul 23, 2015
Great backup charger for original unit. Fast charge works as described. Samsung device made for Samsung products. The correct match.

