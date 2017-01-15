Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger with USB Type-C Cable

Want it by Wednesday, January 18? Order in the next 57 hours and 8 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The Samsung Fast Charging Dual-Port Vehicle Charger plugs into any standard vehicle power outlet via the included USB and USB-C CLA adapter, and its compact design means it is small enough to not get in the way while driving. Samsung’s charging technology powers your phone while it charges its battery, so you can make calls, check your messages or browse the Web while your phone is charging.

With Fast Charge technology, your battery can go from zero to up to 50% in about 30 minutes, so you can spend less time connected to an outlet and more time connecting with people you care about. The new Dual-Port Fast Charge vehicle charger will charge other Micro USB and USB-C devices without that feature as well, with up to a 2 Amp charging rate.

Features:

For devices with Fast Charge, charge your battery from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes

Use the included USB to USB-C cable for even faster charging and data transfer on your USB-C compatible Samsung device

Charge other Micro USB devices at up to 2AMP speed

