Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Samsung 3220mAh Standard Battery for Galaxy Note 4

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 4 accessories by Samsung
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $29.99
Price: $18.87
You Save:  $11.12 (37% Off)
Part# A19069
Mnf# EB-BN910BBUSTA
In Stock
Want it by Thursday, March 2? Order in the next 8 hours and 19 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Samsung 3220mAh Standard Battery

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 01st Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

There's no denying the fact that your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 makes a lot of your mobile tasks easier than ever. Some of those demands can drain your battery life quicker than others, so why not be prepared for those desperate occasions with a spare battery for your Samsung Galaxy Note 4!

This OEM Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Li-ion battery packs 3220mAh of juice and uses the latest technology to make sure you get the most time possible out of a single charge. Bring a spare with you on a camping trip, a late night drinking excursion or even while you're traveling.

There's realistically no disadvantage to carrying a backup battery, so why wait? Grab one (or two) of these quality Samsung Standard Batteries for the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 before it's too late!

Features:

  • Capacity: 3220mAh
  • Type: Lithium Ion
  • Use as a spare or replacement
  • Provides excellent life from a single charge
  • Works with Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Incipio DualPro Hard Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Just $19.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger for Galaxy Note 4

Just $22.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger for Galaxy Note 4

Just $23.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Just $8.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
10 total ratings
(4 reviews)
60% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
20% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
20% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Just what I asked for
User: Vincent H, Nov 4, 2014
Battery fits, charges, and powers my Galaxy Note 4 just like the original. No complaints here.
Star Star Star Star Star No Carry/Storage case
User: nahoku A, Apr 9, 2016
Pros: Very good battery, holds a good charge
Cons: No Carry/Storage case
Battery is bulk packaging. No Carry/Storage case included. Listing should state this, but it doesnt, so I thought I would let people know.
Due to this, its difficult to give a 5 star rating.

The battery itself works very well. Charged it up and for sure it outperforms my old one by days! Dont hesitate to purchase as long as you dont need a carry/storage case. Shopandroid shipped very promptly, which is always good!
Star Star Star Star Star Questionable quality
User: Synycal w, Dec 20, 2016
Picked up two of these about 9 months ago (March). Just noticed one is ballooned up quite a bit and the second is starting to do the same thing. At the time I also picked up two genuine OEM batteries from Verizon (since I wasnt sure if these here were the same). Those two batteries are not showing the same symptoms. All four have been used equally being rotated from phone to external Samsung spare battery charger (never use phone itself to charge). So apparently these are not actual OEM and of questionable quality.
Star Star Star Star Star Skeptical of how original this battery really is
User: Chris S, Oct 6, 2016
Pros: It is a battery
Cons: Life span is not near an original replacement Turns in a balloon
The biggest negative about this battery is it ballooned. Have only been using it for about 9 months. Already at the point a two year old original battery should be in. Phone dies when it gets to 15 or the first warning beep. Bought when it was a deal of the day. Hindsight, I would have rather paid full price for guaranteed OEM.

Explore Similar Products

Ventev Powercell 10000mAh 2 in 1 Portable Battery for Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Ventev Powercell 10000mAh 2 in 1 Portable Battery for Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Score 5/5 (5)
Free Shipping
$59.95
Samsung 5100mAh Fast Charge Battery Pack for Galaxy Note 4 Samsung 5100mAh Fast Charge Battery Pack for Galaxy Note 4
$47.95
Samsung 11300 mAh Portable External Battery Pack 2A Output for Galaxy Note 4 Samsung 11300 mAh Portable External Battery Pack 2A Output for Galaxy Note 4
Score 5/5 (1)
$46.95
TYLT Energi+ Backpack w/ Built-in 10,400mAh Battery for Samsung Galaxy Note 4 TYLT Energi+ Backpack w/ Built-in 10,400mAh Battery for Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Score 5/5 (5)
Free Shipping
$129.95
BlackBerry 12600mAh High Capacity Mobile Power Charger (MP-12600) for Samsung Galaxy Note 4 BlackBerry 12600mAh High Capacity Mobile Power Charger (MP-12600) for Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Score 5/5 (6)
$47.95
View All Batteries

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"You are the most customer service friendly site I have bought from in months. I am going to enjoy ordering supplies from you in the future."
- Joseph, VA