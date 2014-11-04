Samsung 3220mAh Standard Battery for Galaxy Note 4

User Ratings & Opinions
User: Vincent H, Nov 4, 2014
|Battery fits, charges, and powers my Galaxy Note 4 just like the original. No complaints here.
User: nahoku A, Apr 9, 2016
Battery is bulk packaging. No Carry/Storage case included. Listing should state this, but it doesnt, so I thought I would let people know.
Due to this, its difficult to give a 5 star rating.
The battery itself works very well. Charged it up and for sure it outperforms my old one by days! Dont hesitate to purchase as long as you dont need a carry/storage case. Shopandroid shipped very promptly, which is always good!
User: Synycal w, Dec 20, 2016
|Picked up two of these about 9 months ago (March). Just noticed one is ballooned up quite a bit and the second is starting to do the same thing. At the time I also picked up two genuine OEM batteries from Verizon (since I wasnt sure if these here were the same). Those two batteries are not showing the same symptoms. All four have been used equally being rotated from phone to external Samsung spare battery charger (never use phone itself to charge). So apparently these are not actual OEM and of questionable quality.
User: Chris S, Oct 6, 2016
|The biggest negative about this battery is it ballooned. Have only been using it for about 9 months. Already at the point a two year old original battery should be in. Phone dies when it gets to 15 or the first warning beep. Bought when it was a deal of the day. Hindsight, I would have rather paid full price for guaranteed OEM.
