Product Description

The Samsung Active In-Ear Headset is perfect for the active listener. It combines comfort, stability and high-quality audio into a stylish and compact package. Large 12mm speaker units give the Active serious sound while the contoured ear gels with stabilizing wings make it comfortable enough for long term wear and stable enough for the treadmill.

Compact, Light-Weight Design Ultra-light materials and tangle resistant cable makes it easy to take these earbuds with you anywhere.

In-Line Multi-Function Remote Built-In mic performs answer/send, volume control and track advance all within a convenient reach and without having to fumble for your phone.

Comfortable Fit Includes 4 sets of ear gels to fit a wide variety of ear shapes and sizes. Winged ear gels for in-ear stability and improved sound

Ultra-soft, contoured gels reduce unwanted noise and improve audio quality

Large 12mm drivers for clear, serious sound

In-line remote with volume and send/receive phone control Please Note: Some functions may not work with all devices.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

