Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Product Description

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad. Available in black sapphire or white, the new wireless charging pad allows you to charge most Android phones device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging pads, reducing total charging time from 0-100% by up to 50 minutes!* Using Samsung’s Fast Charge technology, the pad can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger. The Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! The pad is also backwards compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

Fast Charge Support Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ are compatible with wireless Fast Charge technology. Other devices will charge at standard wireless charging speeds.

Wireless Charging Convenience Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to fumble with charging cables each time you want to charge your device. The dedicated Charging Pad is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you set your device on the pad. You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug. Easy To Use The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is easy to set up and use. First, connect the Charging Pad to the Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger and then place your phone on the pad. For optimal performance, your device should be placed in the center of the pad. The built-in LED indicator light will alert you if the device is not properly aligned and when a good charge alignment is acquired. If using a Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note5 or Galaxy S6 edge+, the pad will also alert you when your device is fully charged with a green LED indicator light. If a non-Samsung or Samsung charger below 2A is used, you may damage the charging pad Includes USB wall charger and USB cable.

Wireless Fast Charge feature available for even faster charging speeds on select models**

Qi certified by WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) to support wireless charging on all Qi-enabled devices (where Fast Charge feature is not compatible**, standard wireless charging speeds apply)

Portable, attractive design for use in multiple locations

Multi-colored LED halo indicates charging status One Charger, Many Devices The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including from Samsung: Galaxy S 5, Galaxy S 4, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 3 (these Galaxy smartphones require Wireless Charging Battery Covers, sold separately) as well as the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, which do not require additional charging battery doors. The Fast Charge feature is compatible with only Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ models.



*Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns. ** Wireless Fast Charge is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+ and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. ***Requires Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger. Use of improper power source may result in damage to charging pad.

Please Note: Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notification

