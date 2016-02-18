Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Android Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Product Description

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad. Available in black sapphire or white, the new wireless charging pad allows you to charge most Android phones device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging pads, reducing total charging time from 0-100% by up to 50 minutes!* Using Samsung’s Fast Charge technology, the pad can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger. The Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! The pad is also backwards compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

Fast Charge Support

Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ are compatible with wireless Fast Charge technology. Other devices will charge at standard wireless charging speeds.

Wireless Charging Convenience

Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to fumble with charging cables each time you want to charge your device. The dedicated Charging Pad is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you set your device on the pad. You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug.

Easy To Use

The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is easy to set up and use. First, connect the Charging Pad to the Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger and then place your phone on the pad. For optimal performance, your device should be placed in the center of the pad. The built-in LED indicator light will alert you if the device is not properly aligned and when a good charge alignment is acquired. If using a Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note5 or Galaxy S6 edge+, the pad will also alert you when your device is fully charged with a green LED indicator light. If a non-Samsung or Samsung charger below 2A is used, you may damage the charging pad

  • Includes USB wall charger and USB cable.
  • Wireless Fast Charge feature available for even faster charging speeds on select models**
  • Qi certified by WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) to support wireless charging on all Qi-enabled devices (where Fast Charge feature is not compatible**, standard wireless charging speeds apply)
  • Portable, attractive design for use in multiple locations
  • Multi-colored LED halo indicates charging status

One Charger, Many Devices

The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including from Samsung: Galaxy S 5, Galaxy S 4, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 3 (these Galaxy smartphones require Wireless Charging Battery Covers, sold separately) as well as the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, which do not require additional charging battery doors. The Fast Charge feature is compatible with only Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ models.

*Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns. ** Wireless Fast Charge is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+ and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. ***Requires Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger. Use of improper power source may result in damage to charging pad.

 

Please Note: Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notification

User Ratings & Opinions

Star Star Star Star Star Great addition
User: Jim R, Apr 29, 2016
Pros: Quick and easy, no fumbling for cords to input
Cons: Has to be in contact
This is a great charger that would only be enhanced if it allowed you to charge away from the charger. That way you could charge more than one unit at a time. Charges fast!
Star Star Star Star Star fast charge OEM samsung wireless charging pad
User: EL HIJO D, Feb 18, 2016
Pros: better than previous samsung OEM regular wireless pad
Cons: not as fast as you would think
is a great addition to your OEM accessories for sure but not as fast as the adaptive fast charger that you plug into the wall but is faster than the original regular wireless pad. Dead start 0 - 50 in bout a half hour with adaptive fast charge wall plug-in. Dead start 0 - 30 in about a half hour fast charge wireless pad this is through my own observation and with the regular wireless going to take a lot longer. what I do if I dont have to use the fast charge feature I charge my note 5 on the regular Pad overnight and if I need a fast charge because Im leaving and going to be out and about for a while I use adaptive fast charge wall plug-in.but any other time in between i use the wireless fast charge pad just make sure it is on a solid flat surface because it is a little thicker than the original and has a built in fan with slits for air circulation,one more thing as soon as you put your phone on this charger you automatically get another accessory option you can disable fast charge wirelessly(so if you only on this wireless pad you can disable the fast charge for overnight charging) now Im not sure if this works with off-brand accessories but I have noticed with Samsung OEM accessories they activate different options within your phone.

