Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad

One Charger, Many Devices
The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including from Samsung: Galaxy S 5, Galaxy S 4, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 3 (these Galaxy smartphones require Wireless Charging Battery Covers, sold separately) as well as the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, which do not require additional charging battery doors. The Fast Charge feature is compatible with only Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ models.
*Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns. ** Wireless Fast Charge is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+ and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. ***Requires Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger. Use of improper power source may result in damage to charging pad.