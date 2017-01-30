Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Other Android accessories by Samsung
List Price: $69.99
Price: $44.87
You Save:  $25.12 (36% Off)
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand Black Sapphire
Black Sapphire
Part# A23087
Mnf# EP-NG930TBUGUS
In Stock
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand White
White
Part# A23088
Mnf# EP-NG930TWUGUS
In Stock
Android Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Product Description

Compatibility: The wireless Fast Charge feature is compatible with Galaxy Note7, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+ and later models of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. Wireless Fast Charge is not compatible with Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge or Galaxy S6 active. Those devices will charge at regular speed. Universal wireless charging support for all Qi-enabled devices. Charging your device wirelessly may require the addition of a wireless charging cover (sold separately).

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. Available in black sapphire or white, the new wireless charging stand allows you to charge your compatible Galaxy device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging transmitters. Using Samsung’s Fast Charge technology, the stand can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with the included Fast Charge wall charger. The Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! The stand is also backwards compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

Fast Charge Support

Galaxy Note7, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+ and later models of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series are compatible with wireless Fast Charge technology. Other devices will charge at standard wireless charging speeds.

Wireless Charging Convenience

Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Stand utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to fumble with charging cables each time you want to charge your device. Perfect for at home or the office, the dedicated charging stand is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you set your device on the stand. The stand was designed to allow you to still use your device while charging, propping it up so you can navigate music, review notifications and answer calls without having to interrupt charging.

Easy To Use

The Samsung Wireless Charging Stand is easy to set up and use. First, connect the charging stand to your device’s charging cable and then place your phone on the stand. For optimal performance, your device should be placed in the center of the stand. The built-in LED indicator light will alert you if the device is not properly aligned and when a good charge alignment is acquired. A spare Samsung Fast Charge wall charger is included with the stand. If a non-Samsung or Samsung charger below 2A is used, you may damage the charging stand.

  • Wireless Fast Charge feature available for even faster charging speeds on select models
  • Qi certified by WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) to support wireless charging on all Qi-enabled devices (where Fast Charge feature is not compatible, standard wireless charging speeds apply)
  • Portable, attractive design allowing easy access to your smartphone while charging
  • Micro USB compatible

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance. Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notification.

