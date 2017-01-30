Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Deal of the Day Mon 30th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Compatibility: The wireless Fast Charge feature is compatible with Galaxy Note7, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+ and later models of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. Wireless Fast Charge is not compatible with Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge or Galaxy S6 active. Those devices will charge at regular speed. Universal wireless charging support for all Qi-enabled devices. Charging your device wirelessly may require the addition of a wireless charging cover (sold separately).

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. Available in black sapphire or white, the new wireless charging stand allows you to charge your compatible Galaxy device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging transmitters. Using Samsung’s Fast Charge technology, the stand can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with the included Fast Charge wall charger. The Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! The stand is also backwards compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

Wireless Charging Convenience

Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Stand utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to fumble with charging cables each time you want to charge your device. Perfect for at home or the office, the dedicated charging stand is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you set your device on the stand. The stand was designed to allow you to still use your device while charging, propping it up so you can navigate music, review notifications and answer calls without having to interrupt charging.