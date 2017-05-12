Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Gear IconX

Other Android accessories by Samsung
COMPLETELY WIRE-FREE - It just couldn't be any simpler. Plug the Gear IconX earbuds into each ear and you're ready to go. No strings attached. The Gear IconX sit snug in your ears in the most comfortable way. And yes, you can run, jump and carry on with life. They're designed to stay put.

Without the need for a phone, Gear IconX has you covered. Whether you're walking or running, it's smart enough to track your activity and give updates on essential data from speed, distance and duration to heart rate and calories burnt via a dedicated voice guide.

Run with the Gear IconX in-ear voice guide to reach your vigorous-intensity zone. Recorded by real human beings in 15 different languages, motivation just got personal. By syncing with your smartphone after workouts, you can check your stats and monitor progress on the S Health app.

Turn on ambient sound mode to hear your surroundings. That way you can hit your stride with your favorite tracks while being present in the world.

Not only is Gear IconX a highly functional fitness tracker, it's possibly the smallest music player out there, meaning these earbuds are all you need to go running. With 4GB of internal memory that holds up to 1,000 tracks, you'll run out of breath before you run out of songs to power your workout. Another way to keep the beat going is via Bluetooth streaming, so you're never left stranded without those training motivation songs.

 

