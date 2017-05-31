Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch

Other Android accessories by Samsung
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
Free Shipping!
List Price: $349.99
Price: $330.00
You Save:  $19.99 (6% Off)
Part# A25973
Mnf# SA-SM-R770NZSATTT
In Stock
Want it by Thursday, June 1? Order in the next 7 hours and 25 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Fast ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 31st May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Stay in touch, without reaching for your phone, with the smartwatch that’s engineered for adventure. With the Gear S3, you can  track your location and withstand any weather. The Gear S3 is Bluetooth connected so you can receive texts, emails, and alerts without reaching for your phone. With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can also make and answer calls hands-free.

Military-grade durability, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop. It also features a Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+ watch face to help protect against scratches.

  • The battery lasts up to 3 days on a single charge.
  • Built in GPS
  • Rotate the distinctive steel bezel to easily access apps and notifications
  • Built-in S Health app, track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and more
  • The Gear S3 is compatible with most Android™ phones, letting you in on the Samsung experience
  • It resists water, dust, extreme temperatures, and the occasional drop so you can venture out with confidence
  • (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

 

Please Note: This is the Bluetooth version, NOT the 4G LTE version which is only available through carriers at this time. Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch
Free Shipping
$349.99
View All Smart Watches

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Your form of customer service is unfortunately rare in today's marketplace, and even rarer online. Your excellent and forward-thinking approach for handling this simple matter of a delay in product from your supplier, make me feel confident that you are fully able to handle any more serious problems that come your way. You have earned a long-term customer"
- Peter, VA