Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch

Stay in touch, without reaching for your phone, with the smartwatch that’s engineered for adventure. With the Gear S3, you can track your location and withstand any weather. The Gear S3 is Bluetooth connected so you can receive texts, emails, and alerts without reaching for your phone. With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can also make and answer calls hands-free.

Military-grade durability, the Gear S3 resists water, dust, extreme temperatures and the occasional drop. It also features a Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+ watch face to help protect against scratches.

The battery lasts up to 3 days on a single charge.

Built in GPS

Rotate the distinctive steel bezel to easily access apps and notifications

Built-in S Health app, track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and more

The Gear S3 is compatible with most Android™ phones, letting you in on the Samsung experience

It resists water, dust, extreme temperatures, and the occasional drop so you can venture out with confidence

(water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Please Note: This is the Bluetooth version, NOT the 4G LTE version which is only available through carriers at this time. Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

