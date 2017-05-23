Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Gear VR (2015)

Mobile virtual reality is finally here. With the Samsung Gear VR, you can play amazing games, watch Hollywood’s best movies in your own private cinema (or even on the moon!), socialize with friends new and old, be at the center of a suspense thriller, and so much more. The Gear VR drops you right into the action—and it’s only from Samsung & Oculus.

Buy and watch hundreds of Hollywood movies & TV shows in Oculus Cinema. In Oculus Video, watch 2D videos including trailers, clips, and your own movie files in a completely new way. You can choose from multiple VR theater environments including a home theater, a huge screen theater, and even the surface of the moon!

The next generation of Samsung Gear VR, powered by Oculus, has been upgraded with new and improved features:

  • Lighter weight so you can play and watch more comfortably
  • Improved fit, including room for most eyeglasses and improved padding for extra comfort and durability
  • An upgraded touch pad that’s even easier to use

Compatible with more phones (software update from your carrier required for S6 edge+ and Note 5)

  • Galaxy S7 Edge
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy Note5
  • Galaxy S6 edge+
  • Galaxy S6
  • Galaxy S6 edge
  • Galaxy S8

Throwing you into amazing 360° virtual adventures, Samsung Milk VR is video like you’ve never seen. We’re constantly adding a variety of content you can’t find anywhere else. Enjoy 360 videos, live performances and more of the freshest experiences that Virtual Reality has to offer. There’s always something new in Samsung Milk VR.

  • Be transported to amazing new worlds, in games, video and images
  • 360 degree panoramic views
  • Improved easy to use touch controls
  • Games and applications available from the Oculus VR app store

Works with: Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

