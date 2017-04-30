Samsung LED View Cover for Galaxy S7

Want it by Tuesday, May 2? Order in the next 27 hours and 14 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 LED Cover provides a cool new way of accessing your device status and notifications. LED lights appear on the front of your cover to notify the user of incoming and missed calls or messages, battery life status, volume monitor, current time and more. Gesture controls also give the user the ability to switch notifications by simply swiping across the front cover. Watch LED icons appear seemingly out of nowhere on the front folio of your cover. In addition, there is a single wallet pocket on the inside of the cover to store up to three cards or cash.

Receive a variety of information and notifications that light up on the face of your cover: Time, Music playing, Incoming/unread messages, Missed calls, Incoming/End call, Volume control, Low battery alert, Battery charging

Gesture controls allow the user to swipe through various notifications

LED sensors activate and deactivate by closing the cover or pressing your Samsung Galaxy S7 power button

Cover includes interior card pocket

