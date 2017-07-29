Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Samsung LED View Cover for Galaxy S7 Edge

Other Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge accessories by Samsung
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $69.99
Price: $40.00
You Save:  $29.99 (43% Off)
Samsung LED View Cover Black
Black
Part# A23094
Mnf# EF-NG935PBEGUS
In Stock
Samsung LED View Cover Gold
Gold
Part# A23095
Mnf# EF-NG935PFEGUS
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, August 1? Order in the next 51 hours and 50 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Samsung LED View Cover

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 29th Jul 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge LED Cover provides a cool new way of accessing your device status and notifications. LED lights appear on the front of your cover to notify the user of incoming and missed calls or messages, battery life status, volume monitor, current time and more. Watch LED icons appear seemingly out of nowhere on the front folio of your cover. In addition, there is a single wallet pocket on the inside of the cover to store up to three cards or cash.

  • Receive a variety of information and notifications that light up on the face of your cover: Time, Music playing, Incoming/unread messages, Missed calls, Incoming/End call, Volume control, Low battery alert, Battery charging
  • LED sensors activate and deactivate by closing the cover or pressing the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge power button
  • Cover includes interior card pocket

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger for Galaxy S7 Edge

Just $22.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger for Galaxy S7 Edge

Just $23.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Just $8.95
Ventev Toughglass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Just $26.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
1 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Samsung S-View Clear Flip Cover for Galaxy S7 Edge Samsung S-View Clear Flip Cover for Galaxy S7 Edge
Score 5/5 (1)
$39.95
Skech Universal Wallet Case for Large Smartphones 4.8-5.7" for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Skech Universal Wallet Case for Large Smartphones 4.8-5.7" for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
$19.95
View All Folio Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 9am-5pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks again for your excellent customer care - I will be back to shop with your company again, without a doubt."
- Matthew, TX