Samsung LED View Cover for Galaxy S7 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge LED Cover provides a cool new way of accessing your device status and notifications. LED lights appear on the front of your cover to notify the user of incoming and missed calls or messages, battery life status, volume monitor, current time and more. Watch LED icons appear seemingly out of nowhere on the front folio of your cover. In addition, there is a single wallet pocket on the inside of the cover to store up to three cards or cash.

Receive a variety of information and notifications that light up on the face of your cover: Time, Music playing, Incoming/unread messages, Missed calls, Incoming/End call, Volume control, Low battery alert, Battery charging

LED sensors activate and deactivate by closing the cover or pressing the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge power button

Cover includes interior card pocket

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

