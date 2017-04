Ultra High Quality Audio (UHQA) technology delivers a true 24bit digital audio experience with up to 2x wider frequency range than standard CD-quality wireless sound. Combined with noise-isolating ear gels, listeners experience vivid, concert hall sound. UHQA is compatible with select Samsung Galaxy devices.

Two-way Speaker Units

The 13mm Dynamic and 13mm Piezo speaker units deliver high-quality, clear sound. The dual-microphone noise reduction and echo cancellation reduce outside sound interference and feedback during calls.

Style & Performance

The ergonomic around the neck design of Level U PRO provides a comfortable way to keep your music and calls accessible. Ultra-soft, ergonomic ear gels and splash & sweat resistance** make it ideal for the active listener. Control call and music functionality intuitively by way of smart magnets in the earbuds – start/pause music and answer/end calls when magnets are connected or disconnected. You can even share your music with Sound Share, a feature that allows you to share audio with a second Level U PRO, Level On Wireless PRO or Level On Wireless headset.