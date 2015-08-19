Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Level U Wireless Headset

List Price: $69.99
Price: $35.00
You Save: $34.99 (50% Off)
Samsung Level U Wireless Headset Black Sapphire
Black Sapphire
Part# A21412
Mnf# EO-BG920BBEBUS
In Stock
Android Samsung Level U Wireless Headset

Product Description

The Samsung Level U is an ideal choice for high quality music on the go. Ergonomically designed for long term wear, these headphones feature a flexible urethane joint to wear around your neck and stabilizing wing ear gels for in-ear comfort. The magnetic earbuds conveniently clasp together, reducing clutter when not in use. Large 12mm speaker and active, dual-mic noise reduction ensures quality sound and ease of wear.

Large 12mm speaker units deliver high-quality, clear sound. The dual-microphone noise reduction and echo cancellation reduce outside sound interference and feedback during calls.

Capable and stylish, the Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones are ergonomically designed with flexible urethane joints to increase around-the-neck comfort. The included stabilizing wing ear gels ensure a perfect fit for long term wear.

Control volume, play/pause, track advance and phone from easy to use control buttons.

  • Talk Time

    11 Hours Talk Time

  • Package Contents

    Level U Wireless Headphones, 1 set stabilizing gels, Rubber Bands, User Manual

  • Battery Type

    Built-in Battery (Li-ion Battery)

 

User Ratings & Opinions

Good but needs better designed ear gels to be great
User: John F, Aug 19, 2015
Pros: Battery Life, Reception, Sound Quality (when modified)
Cons: Ear Gels too small & not comfortable
I bought these in an effort to find a good solution after trying and returning others which suffered from poor Battery Life (way less than advertised) and poor reception. The Level U Headset is good, but the Ear Gels are not. Even with the Hook version they do not stay seated and without fitting into the ear canal produce almost no bass and no volume, and they fall out way too easily. But when I could hear them (pressed into my ear) they sounded pretty good and overall the Level U performed well compared to others. So I thought if I could replace the ear gels with something more suitable for sound and comfort they could be worth keeping. The solution I found after searching for a few minutes are YurBuds “Enhancers Size 5 Medium Occluding” which arrived today. These cost $10.83 shipped to my work for 2 pairs and actually fit over the Level U size 1 ear gels (too loose without), fit into my ear, stay in my ear, and deliver the full sound and bass available from this headset. Without these ear gel Enhancers walking around outside with the volume all the way up (due to the absolutely STUPID Android volume restrictions) I could barely hear what song was playing. Now there is plenty of volume and bass - the way they should be.
Terrible battery life
User: Jack B, Mar 16, 2016
Pros: Great sound, smooth integration
Cons: Terrible battery life
Have used these for 3 months. Love everything about them but the incredibly short battery life. They need to be charged once a day, minimum, and that is with 1 hour use, 8 hours standby.

The good news on this front is that they charge quickly.

Would not purchase again

