Samsung Level U Wireless Headset

The Samsung Level U is an ideal choice for high quality music on the go. Ergonomically designed for long term wear, these headphones feature a flexible urethane joint to wear around your neck and stabilizing wing ear gels for in-ear comfort. The magnetic earbuds conveniently clasp together, reducing clutter when not in use. Large 12mm speaker and active, dual-mic noise reduction ensures quality sound and ease of wear.

Large 12mm speaker units deliver high-quality, clear sound. The dual-microphone noise reduction and echo cancellation reduce outside sound interference and feedback during calls.

Capable and stylish, the Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones are ergonomically designed with flexible urethane joints to increase around-the-neck comfort. The included stabilizing wing ear gels ensure a perfect fit for long term wear.

Control volume, play/pause, track advance and phone from easy to use control buttons.

Talk Time 11 Hours Talk Time

Package Contents Level U Wireless Headphones, 1 set stabilizing gels, Rubber Bands, User Manual

Battery Type Built-in Battery (Li-ion Battery)

Universal Compatibility: Works with any Bluetooth enabled cellphone or smartphone.

