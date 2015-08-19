Samsung Level U Wireless Headset

User Ratings & Opinions
|Good but needs better designed ear gels to be great
User: John F, Aug 19, 2015
|I bought these in an effort to find a good solution after trying and returning others which suffered from poor Battery Life (way less than advertised) and poor reception. The Level U Headset is good, but the Ear Gels are not. Even with the Hook version they do not stay seated and without fitting into the ear canal produce almost no bass and no volume, and they fall out way too easily. But when I could hear them (pressed into my ear) they sounded pretty good and overall the Level U performed well compared to others. So I thought if I could replace the ear gels with something more suitable for sound and comfort they could be worth keeping. The solution I found after searching for a few minutes are YurBuds “Enhancers Size 5 Medium Occluding” which arrived today. These cost $10.83 shipped to my work for 2 pairs and actually fit over the Level U size 1 ear gels (too loose without), fit into my ear, stay in my ear, and deliver the full sound and bass available from this headset. Without these ear gel Enhancers walking around outside with the volume all the way up (due to the absolutely STUPID Android volume restrictions) I could barely hear what song was playing. Now there is plenty of volume and bass - the way they should be.
|Terrible battery life
User: Jack B, Mar 16, 2016
Have used these for 3 months. Love everything about them but the incredibly short battery life. They need to be charged once a day, minimum, and that is with 1 hour use, 8 hours standby.
The good news on this front is that they charge quickly.
Would not purchase again