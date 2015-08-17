Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

Other Android accessories by Samsung
List Price: $29.99
Price: $9.10
You Save:  $20.89 (70% Off)
Part# A14236
Mnf# ETA-U90JWS
In Stock
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger + Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger (Data Cable not Included)
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel ChargerSamsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger

$29.05
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger + Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel ChargerSamsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

$18.20
Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 32 hours and 4 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

Product Description

Quickly charge your device with this 2A travel adapter with a detachable Micro-USB cable!

This charger is compact and durable, which makes it perfect for when you travel. The detachable USB cable can be used for charging or data sync when plugged into a computer.

Features:

  • Input: 100-240V~50-60Hz, 0.35A
  • Output: 5.0V=== 2.0A
  • Cable Type: Micro-USB to USB

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance. This is not the Adaptive Fast Charger.

Related Products


Samsung Level U Wireless Headset

Just $41.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit

Just $8.95		   

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.4Score 4.4Score 4.4Score 4.4Score 4.4
143 total ratings
(49 reviews)
77% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
6% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
3% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
4% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
10% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star test
User: jog m, Nov 20, 2016
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

Return to Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

Confirm your rating
Your Rating
[Rating 1/5] [Rating 2/5] [Rating 3/5] [Rating 4/5] [Rating 5/5]
Validation Please type 3235 into the box:
Write a review (Optional)
Star Star Star Star Star Original Samsung Charger 🤗🤗👌
User: Monica R, Jul 28, 2016
The charger cord is pretty long. Comes with box charger and housing to plug into the wall. And at a really good price and I also had a 10 off so I paid 13 and change I bought at least 5 chargers. Thank you I really needed it. Hope everyone else makes the decision to buy one too
Star Star Star Star Star Samsung Phone Chargers
User: Clara R, May 14, 2016
Pros: Authentic Samsung
Cons: -
The shipping was the fastest for any item Ive purchased online. The Samsung phone chargers are as represented, which is better than any other site I have ordered from. Definitely recommending this site to others.
Star Star Star Star Star Fast shipping!!!! Great service!
User: Tonya R, Apr 9, 2016
Was a very pleasant experience for my first time! It was way sooner then i expected. Very satisfied!
Star Star Star Star Star Great Authentic Charger
User: Kate M, Aug 17, 2015
I needed a new charger for my phone because my other charges damaged charging port, i finally got it fixed and w| this new charger have no problems so far. Samsung works best w| Samsung products. (My opinion ) & it charges fast so its true to description. Im happy I found shopandroid because i didnt trust getting it on Amazon. This one is definitely the original i recommend to anyone looking for a good charger!!!!
See all 49 User Opinions...

Explore Similar Products

Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger
Score 4.4/5 (16)
$22.95
Qmadix Micro-USB Quick Charge 2.0 Travel Charger Qmadix Micro-USB Quick Charge 2.0 Travel Charger
Score 4/5 (1)
$22.95
Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
Score 4.3/5 (26)
$21.95
Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable
Score 4.6/5 (5)
$15.95
Ventev 2.1A Global Charging Hub 300 Ventev 2.1A Global Charging Hub 300
Score 5/5 (1)
$22.95
View All Wall Chargers

Customers Also Bought...

Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger (Data Cable not Included)33% Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger (Data Cable not Included)
$29.99 $19.95
Samsung 3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable50% Samsung 3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable
Score 4/5 (4)
$19.99 $9.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger34% Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger
Score 4.4/5 (16)
$34.99 $22.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger
Score 4/5 (5)
$34.99 $23.95
Samsung 3220mAh Standard Battery for Galaxy Note 4 Samsung 3220mAh Standard Battery for Galaxy Note 4
Score 3.9/5 (9)
$29.99 $26.95

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA