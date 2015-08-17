User Ratings & Opinions
User: jog m, Nov 20, 2016
Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger
|Original Samsung Charger 🤗🤗👌
User: Monica R, Jul 28, 2016
|The charger cord is pretty long. Comes with box charger and housing to plug into the wall. And at a really good price and I also had a 10 off so I paid 13 and change I bought at least 5 chargers. Thank you I really needed it. Hope everyone else makes the decision to buy one too
|Samsung Phone Chargers
User: Clara R, May 14, 2016
|The shipping was the fastest for any item Ive purchased online. The Samsung phone chargers are as represented, which is better than any other site I have ordered from. Definitely recommending this site to others.
|Fast shipping!!!! Great service!
User: Tonya R, Apr 9, 2016
|Was a very pleasant experience for my first time! It was way sooner then i expected. Very satisfied!
|Great Authentic Charger
User: Kate M, Aug 17, 2015
|I needed a new charger for my phone because my other charges damaged charging port, i finally got it fixed and w| this new charger have no problems so far. Samsung works best w| Samsung products. (My opinion ) & it charges fast so its true to description. Im happy I found shopandroid because i didnt trust getting it on Amazon. This one is definitely the original i recommend to anyone looking for a good charger!!!!
