Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger

Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 32 hours and 4 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Quickly charge your with this 2A travel adapter with a detachable Micro-USB cable!

This charger is compact and durable, which makes it perfect for when you travel. The detachable USB cable can be used for charging or data sync when plugged into a computer.

Features:

Input: 100-240V~50-60Hz, 0.35A

Output: 5.0V=== 2.0A

Cable Type: Micro-USB to USB

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance. This is not the Adaptive Fast Charger.