Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable

User Ratings & Opinions
Best Cable Ever
User: Deb A, Nov 16, 2014
|It was so snug and so much better than the charger it came with. As soon as I plugged it in I knew. My Phone started charging right away.
Not that great
User: Roxy R, Feb 18, 2015
|The USB head is wobbly and part of the cord itself is already fraying which is making charging somewhat difficult. Save your money and find a different site to buy this cable.
Terrible!
User: G R, Feb 2, 2015
|I was excited to receive my new charger, it worked fine the first day of use but the next afternoon I tried to plug my phone in and it just wouldnt charge. This product has to be terribly made or I received a defective one. Either way terrible investment I would not suggest anyone buy this charger.