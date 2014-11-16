Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable

List Price: $19.99
Price: $7.87
You Save:  $12.12 (61% Off)
Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable Black
Black
Part# A19736
Mnf# ECC1DU6BBE
Out of Stock
Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable White
White
Part# A23219
Mnf# ECBDU4EWE
In Stock
Android Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable

Product Description

It's always a great idea to have a spare micro-USB charging data cable handy in case of an emergency or even if you just need to share one with a friend!

This OEM cable will allow you to transfer your music, videos and pictures to and from your computer while charging up your device at the same time. It also measures 5 feet in length so you have plenty of cable to get around most common obstacles in your home or office!

Features:

  • Micro-USB to USB
  • Length: 5 ft.
  • OEM Samsung Cable
  • Transfers Data and Charges
  • Great for a spare or replacement

Star Star Star Star Star Best Cable Ever
User: Deb A, Nov 16, 2014
Pros: -
Cons: None
It was so snug and so much better than the charger it came with. As soon as I plugged it in I knew. My Phone started charging right away.
Star Star Star Star Star Not that great
User: Roxy R, Feb 18, 2015
Pros: Great length
Cons: barely lasted 3 months
The USB head is wobbly and part of the cord itself is already fraying which is making charging somewhat difficult. Save your money and find a different site to buy this cable.
Star Star Star Star Star Terrible!
User: G R, Feb 2, 2015
Pros: It was good.. for a day.
Cons: It would not charge my device after about 6-8 hours of use
I was excited to receive my new charger, it worked fine the first day of use but the next afternoon I tried to plug my phone in and it just wouldnt charge. This product has to be terribly made or I received a defective one. Either way terrible investment I would not suggest anyone buy this charger.

