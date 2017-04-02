Samsung S-View Clear Flip Cover for Galaxy S7

Want it by Tuesday, April 4? Order in the next 33 hours and 18 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 S-View Flip Cover, Clear protects your entire handset, including your screen, when it is not in use and is easily flipped open for full access to your device. When closed, the S-View Cover, Clear offers instant, full screen access to critical information, thanks to the Samsung ID chip. Press the power key to check the time, weather and other status items like missed calls and texts. Accept or reject incoming calls with just a swipe through the front folio.



The S-View Cover, Clear allows you to see through the entire front folio, a perfect complement to your stylish Galaxy S7, and interact with incoming calls, alarms and events. Flip Cover with smart, interactive window provides quick access to key phone features and ability to respond to incoming calls and alarms without opening the cover.

S-View Clear Cover provides quick access to key phone features and ability to respond to incoming calls and alarms without opening the cover

Swipe to preview expandable Messages/Missed Calls, Access Quick Camera and Video Recorder, Access Favorite Contacts, or Access Settings and App Notifications

New cradle design allows for easy, snap-on installation and adds hard plastic protection to the corners of your device

New notification bar that allows you to access more than just missed call and text notifications

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

