Samsung S-View Flip Cover for Galaxy Alpha

Product Description

A Samsung Galaxy Alpha flip case that offers style, convenience and solid protection against drops and scratches. What more could you ask for?

For starters, how about a clear front window to manage your notifications without opening the case. The Samsung Galaxy Alpha S-View Flip Cover provides you with instant access to your device all through the scratch-resistant window of this case.

You'll love the polyurethane leather texture of the S-View Cover. It's comfortable to hold in your hand, not bulky and even adds a professional look to your Samsung Galaxy Alpha. Another neat feature is the built-in color system of the Note 4, which allows you to customize the color of the view window screen. Match your Flip Cover or give it some contrast... it's completely up to you!

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha S-View Flip Cover also helps conserve your battery by putting the device to sleep when closed. When you open the case, your screen automatically turns on. Convenient and smart.

Installation is simple. The back replaces your stock battery cover and snaps into place, which is how the case keeps such a slim profile. In terms of accessibility you still retain complete access to ports, speaker, stylus, side buttons and even that gorgeous camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha S-View Flip Cover is a smart choice if you're looking for protection that doesn't hinder your everyday tasks. All you have to do now is decide which color you like best!

Features:

Flip-style case

Clear, protective front window

Manage tasks without opening case

Polyurethane leather texture

Access to all functions

Replaces stock battery cover

Extremely slim profile

Sleeps when closed, wakes device when opened

Protects against drops and scratches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

