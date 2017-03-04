Samsung Screen Protectors (2-Pack) for Galaxy Alpha

Deal of the Day Sat 04th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!
Shield your Samsung Galaxy Alpha's display from annoying fingerprints and scratches with these precision cut OEM protectors!
Including two per package, these custom Samsung Galaxy Alpha screen protectors are simple to apply and leave absolutely no sticky residue when removed. They're made of a tough, self-adhesive polymer that stand up to common enemies such as keys, dirt and other debris. After all, it's better to be safe than risk the pristine quality of your device's display!
Features:
- Includes 2 screen protectors
- Self-adhesive polymer
- Leaves no sticky residue
- Includes dust removal stickers and microfiber cloth
- Squeegee card to smooth bubbles
- Display protection only
- Reduces fingerprints and scratches
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.