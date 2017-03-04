Samsung Screen Protectors (2-Pack) for Galaxy Alpha

Want it by Tuesday, March 7? Order in the next 51 hours and 46 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 04th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Shield your Samsung Galaxy Alpha's display from annoying fingerprints and scratches with these precision cut OEM protectors!

Including two per package, these custom Samsung Galaxy Alpha screen protectors are simple to apply and leave absolutely no sticky residue when removed. They're made of a tough, self-adhesive polymer that stand up to common enemies such as keys, dirt and other debris. After all, it's better to be safe than risk the pristine quality of your device's display!

Features:

Includes 2 screen protectors

Self-adhesive polymer

Leaves no sticky residue

Includes dust removal stickers and microfiber cloth

Squeegee card to smooth bubbles

Display protection only

Reduces fingerprints and scratches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.