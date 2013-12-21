Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

List Price: $29.99
Price: $8.00
You Save:  $21.99 (73% Off)
Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable White
White
Part# A16168
Mnf# ET-DQ11Y1WE
Out of Stock
Android Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable

Product Description

Isn't it time you started charging your Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 with the speed and efficiency of a USB 3.0 cable? 

This OEM cable gives you 5 feet of lightning-fast charging, which is plenty of length for any normal office or bedside use. The 21-pin connector plugs directly into your Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and can be used for transferring data through your computer's USB port or even charged with a USB power adapter.

Perfect for a replacement or even a spare, this Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable is a must-have for any Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 owner.

Features:

  • Length: 5 ft
  • OEM Samsung Cable
  • Micro-USB 3.0
  • Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
  • Perfect as a spare or replacement

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

User Ratings & Opinions

Star Star Star Star Star The real thing.
User: Tom H, Sep 15, 2014
Im not sure if its the cable or the charger, but this is some kind of proprietary cable for certain Samsung devices -- I use it for the Galaxy Pro Note 12.2 tablet. The charger certainly wont work with other cables -- only this one will work, from what I can tell. Still, its a very good cable, certainly much nicer than the typical blue USB 3.0 cables, and the physical plug you hold onto while you insert it into your device is smaller than most others. Given the proprietary nature of the whole thing, I wanted to get a backup just to have one, and to have an extra set to travel with. So, I got this and the Samsung 5.3V 2.0A charger to go along with it, and that should take care of my needs over the life of the tablet. Excellent stuff, no doubt.
Star Star Star Star Star Great value with excellent service
User: Randy R, Sep 1, 2014
Pros: Price, Length of the charging cable
Cons: None
This charger is an excellent product offered at a great price. I used standard delivery and received my merchandise in 3 days.
Star Star Star Star Star OEM Cable
User: Lindsay W, Jul 11, 2014
Product is just like the original that came with my GS5. It charges just as fast when used with the original base. Great buy!
Star Star Star Star Star Samsung USB Charging cable
User: Kathy B, Mar 10, 2014
Pros: Just like the original that came with my phone
Cons: None except maybe the price
Outside of the price everything is great and got to me really fast and I didnt have to pay shipping because of my order size.
Star Star Star Star Star GREAT
User: Jay E, Dec 21, 2013
This Cable is great. However $22.95 I dont think o. I bought the same Cable from Ebay for $5.00. Actually I bought 2 of them.
