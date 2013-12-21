Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

Product Description

Isn't it time you started charging your Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 with the speed and efficiency of a USB 3.0 cable?

This OEM cable gives you 5 feet of lightning-fast charging, which is plenty of length for any normal office or bedside use. The 21-pin connector plugs directly into your Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and can be used for transferring data through your computer's USB port or even charged with a USB power adapter.

Perfect for a replacement or even a spare, this Samsung USB 3.0 21-pin Cable is a must-have for any Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 owner.

Features:

Length: 5 ft

OEM Samsung Cable

Micro-USB 3.0

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, or Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

Perfect as a spare or replacement

Works with: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2

