Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack (2700mAh) for Galaxy S7

An external battery and a wireless charging pad all rolled into one. Attach the pack to your Samsung Galaxy S7 for a simple wireless charge. Ditch the hassle of cables. Just attach it to your phone and get charging. Incredibly slim just at 8.53mm, the pack ensures you a comfortable grip when you need a charge on-the-go! Note that any cases need to be removed prior to charging as the wireless charging battery pack fits securely and directly over your phone without a case installed. Swap the battery pack on for a charge when needed on the go and then replace your case when you’ve recovered enough of a charge! The battery pack protects the corners and sides of your device while charging.

This battery pack allows you to charge your Samsung Galaxy S7 wirelessly. The battery pack’s 2700mAh capacity can be recharged over and over. When fully powered, the battery pack holds enough juice to charge your Samsung Galaxy S7 up to at least ½ a charge. The Galaxy S7 wireless charging efficiency has been increased compared to the Galaxy Note 4, allowing for faster charging speeds without the hassle of extra cables!

Pass Through Charging Charge the battery pack and your Samsung Galaxy S7 overnight with pass-through charging. When your Samsung Galaxy S7 is installed in the battery pack and the battery pack is being charged from a power outlet, the device will be charged to 100% first, wirelessly, and then the battery pack will begin to charge.

Wireless Charging Convenience Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to fumble with charging cables each time you want to charge your device. The dedicated Charging Pad is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you install your device for charging. Connect to a wall charger while at home to ensure your device and battery pack both stay charged.

Safe Charging Official Samsung lithium ion batteries are built-in to ensure an optimal charging experience for your Samsung Galaxy S7. While installed, your phone is protected inside the battery pack while your device is being charged.

