SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card

Want it by Tuesday, February 7? Order in the next 52 hours and 40 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 04th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

The SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card Ultra Class 10 UHS-I with microSD Adapter is a micro-size Secure Digital Extended Capacity memory card. With 128GB of data storage capacity, the card provides ample space for photos and videos captured with your camera or smartphone. It offers an SD Class 10 rating along with an Ultra High Speed Class 1 rating, for read speeds up to 48MB/s and lower write speeds that should at least be able to exceed the Class 10 minimum of 10MB/s. These speeds make the card ideal for capture and transfer of full HD 1080p video. A built-in write-protect switch found on the SD adapter prevents accidental data loss.

You can insert the card into any microSDXC-compatible device, such as a mobile phone. Plus, the included microSD adapter enables you to insert the card into any full-sized SD slot, making it compatible with SDXC-compatible devices like digital cameras and card readers. As far as durability, this compact memory solution is waterproof, protected against airport X-rays, and capable of withstanding up to 500G of shock. It's also backed by a lifetime limited warranty in the USA and other parts of the world, and a 10-year warranty in Germany, Canada, and regions not recognizing lifetime warranties.

Note! While the card is waterproof and therefore capable of withstanding rain and splashes, it is not guaranteed submersible

Micro-size Secure Digital Extended Capacity card

With 128GB of data storage capacity, the card provides ample space for photos and videos captured with your camera

SD Class 10 rating along with an Ultra High Speed Class 1 rating, boasting read speeds up to 48MB/s and lower write speeds that should at least be able to exceed the Class 10 minimum of 10MB/s

Built-in write-protect switch, found on the SD adapter, prevents accidental data loss

You can insert the card into any microSDXC-compatible device. Plus, the included microSD adapter enables you to insert the card into any full-sized SD slot, making it compatible with SDXC-compatible devices like digital cameras and card readers

As far as durability, this compact memory solution is waterproof, protected against airport X-rays, and capable of withstanding up to 500G of shock

Backed by a 10-year manufactuer warranty Canada

Language support: English, Spanish, French, Portuguese

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although identical in shape to a standard microSD card, microSDHC cards are different and not compatible with many older electronic devices. Please check the owner's manual of most Android phones to verify that it supports microSDHC.

Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.