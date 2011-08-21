SanDisk 32GB microSDHC Card

User Ratings & Opinions
|Great card
|
User: Fred G, Sep 10, 2014
|
|Allows for storage in my Galaxy S4 that was really needed. Now able to capture anything and transfer to laptop.
|The Price
|
User: George B, Dec 6, 2013
|
|An excellent product..I bought a new one like this from another national chain for $19.95..
|EVO 4g does support 32gb.
|
User: John S, Dec 21, 2011
|
|Had one when it 1st came out and used with my evo 4g for over a year. Epic touch 4g held it back speed wise.
|It is awesome
|
User: Timm B S, Aug 21, 2011
|
|I could transfer all my music, pictures, and video to this Scan Disk.. In my opinion it has Unlimited potential for the user..
|Too expensive!
|
User: Joela 4, Apr 15, 2016
|
|I have purchased a 64GB card for less from the same vendor! For this money you can wait a bit and buy more storage for the same money. Patience will be rewarded here! Just hang in and wait for it.
