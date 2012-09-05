SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC

Product Description

Perfect for today's high-performance smartphone and tablet users, SanDisk Ultra cards deliver faster transfer speeds of up to 30MB/s for faster multi-tasking and app response times. Plus, get twice the speed for shooting photos and Full HD video with a Class 10 rating (class 6 for lower capacities).

Features:

Highest Full HD video recording performance available with class 6 and class 10 rating

2x the speed of typical microSD cards for advanced photo capture

Faster app performance with transfer speeds up to 30MB/s

UHS-I enabled and ready for the next generation of mobile devices

Water-proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof

Please note: This item comes to us in either the Red/Gray, White/Gray, or all Black in color. You could receive either one.

Please Note: Not all devices can support the 64GB microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards. We do show all devices as being compatible to assist you in finding products that meet your needs outside of model specific devices so please contact our Customer Service Team or your device manufacturer for more information on compatibility.