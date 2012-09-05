Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC

List Price: $184.99
Price: $39.95
You Save:  $145.04 (78% Off)
Part# A11550
Mnf# SDSDQUI-064G-A46
Out of Stock
Android SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC

Perfect for today's high-performance smartphone and tablet users, SanDisk Ultra cards deliver faster transfer speeds of up to 30MB/s for faster multi-tasking and app response times. Plus, get twice the speed for shooting photos and Full HD video with a Class 10 rating (class 6 for lower capacities).

  • Highest Full HD video recording performance available with class 6 and class 10 rating
  • 2x the speed of typical microSD cards for advanced photo capture
  • Faster app performance with transfer speeds up to 30MB/s
  • UHS-I enabled and ready for the next generation of mobile devices
  • Water-proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof

 Please note:  This item comes to us in either the Red/Gray, White/Gray, or all Black in color. You could receive either one.

Please Note: Not all devices can support the 64GB microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards. We do show all devices as being compatible to assist you in finding products that meet your needs outside of model specific devices so please contact our Customer Service Team or your device manufacturer for more information on compatibility.

Star Star Star Star Star Much Space! Such Storage! WoW!
User: Chirs M, Mar 11, 2014
Pros: lots of space!
Cons: nothing at this time
needed more space on my galaxy s4, purchased this bad boy and installed. I have moved most of my pictures, videos, music or to my SD card freeing up lots of space on my internal memory.
Star Star Star Star Star Awesome SD CARD
User: mr n, Sep 5, 2012
Pros: Works great with the galaxy s3 16gb
Cons: (not sure if all variants support it)
I have read on some spec sheets that the maximum capacity for this device is 80 gigabybes (64+16) so i do wonder how well the phone will support higher capcacaties using touchwiz. With my unlocked bootloader running AOSP stock jellybean the I/O is great. Mind you, for the first 2 months of owning this amazing class10 SDcard aosp was reporting the sdcard was corrupt and yet touchwiz read it fine. TW seems to support more filesystems (like exfat) Either way, i reccomend you get a sdcard reader/writer and format this card to fat32 if you want to use it with AOSP. Beyond that its SPECTACULAR. hope this was helpful :p
Star Star Star Star Star 5 stars?
User: Ernest P, Apr 26, 2014
Pros: brand
Cons: too slow and a little small. :(
While it is brand name memory, the read/write speed is a little slow at 30 mb
Star Star Star Star Star Good SD CARD
User: HEIDI G, Dec 23, 2016
Pros: -
Cons: Same card is only $15.00 @ Amazon
Purchased the same card in Feb.through Amazon for my grandkids
Star Star Star Star Star not a good buy
User: randy r, Jan 23, 2013
Pros: alot of memory for ur buck.
Cons: u must back up often. card looses it format then u lost all. this week will be the 2nd time they replace the card.
It a great buy when it works just have a back up.
