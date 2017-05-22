Seidio DILEX Case with Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S8

Want it by Tuesday, May 23? Order in the next 9 hours and 4 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

We’re taking the DILEX Case for your Samsung Galaxy S8 to new heights and offering drop protection that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX phone case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents. Whether you’re busy at the office or out adventuring, your phone will stay protected from all of life’s obstacles. Astonishing is the level of protection our products provide, while still remaining slim, lightweight and non-clunky.

Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design

Signature Hexguard Technology on inner TPU layer adds more shock protection in the event of impact

Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for viewing media and snaps back into place when not in use

Unique, high impact corner design protects your phone with military grade drop protection

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

