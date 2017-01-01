Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Google Pixel XL

Want it by Tuesday, April 18? Order in the next 52 hours and 57 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

We’re taking the DILEX to new heights and offering drop protection for your Google Pixel XL that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX phone case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents.

Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design

Signature Hexguard Technology on inner TPU layer adds more shock protection in the event of impact

Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for viewing media and snaps back into place when not in use

Raised edges lift your screen and camera lens away from surfaces

Unique, high impact corner design protects your Google Pixel XL with military grade drop protection

Precision cutouts for ports and controls allow for easy access with TPU coverings to protect your volume and power buttons

Unique Hexguard™ Technology cushions your Google Pixel XL during impact for additional protection

Slim design is only 3.6mm thin with a dual layer design featuring Polycarbonate outer layer and TPU inner layer

Built-in, indestructible metal kickstand allows for sturdy multimedia viewing which easily snaps back when not in use

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.