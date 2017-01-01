Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Google Pixel XL

We’re taking the DILEX to new heights and offering drop protection for your Google Pixel XL that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX phone case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents.
- Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design
- Signature Hexguard Technology on inner TPU layer adds more shock protection in the event of impact
- Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for viewing media and snaps back into place when not in use
- Raised edges lift your screen and camera lens away from surfaces
- Unique, high impact corner design protects your Google Pixel XL with military grade drop protection
- Precision cutouts for ports and controls allow for easy access with TPU coverings to protect your volume and power buttons
- Slim design is only 3.6mm thin with a dual layer design featuring Polycarbonate outer layer and TPU inner layer
- Built-in, indestructible metal kickstand allows for sturdy multimedia viewing which easily snaps back when not in use
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.