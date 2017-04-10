Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7

Other Samsung Galaxy S7 accessories by Seidio
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Kryptek Highlander
Kryptek Highlander
Part# A26092
Mnf# CST5SSGS7K-K1
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Typhoon
Typhoon
Part# A26093
Mnf# CST5SSGS7K-K2
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Yeti
Yeti
Part# A26094
Mnf# CST5SSGS7K-K3
In Stock
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand Pontus
Pontus
Part# A26095
Mnf# CST5SSGS7K-K4
In Stock
Samsung Galaxy S7 Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 10th Apr 2017

We’re taking the DILEX for your Samsung Galaxy S7 to new heights and offering drop protection that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX phone case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents. Whether you’re busy at the office or out adventuring, your phone will stay protected from all of life’s obstacles. Astonishing is the level of protection our products provide, while still remaining slim, lightweight and non-clunky.

  • Exclusively licensed Kryptek pattern for a unique look
  • Hydro transfer process provides seamless integration of the pattern with the case
  • Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design
  • Signature Hexguard Technology on inner TPU layer adds more shock protection in the event of impact
  • Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for viewing media and snaps back into place when not in use
  • Unique, high impact corner design protects your phone with military grade drop protection

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

