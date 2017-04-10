Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7

Want it by Tuesday, April 11? Order in the next 4 hours and 54 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

We’re taking the DILEX for your Samsung Galaxy S7 to new heights and offering drop protection that matches the rugged look. Seidio’s DILEX phone case offers a dual-layer design with high-impact, enhanced corners and Hexguard technology for all-around protection from accidents. Whether you’re busy at the office or out adventuring, your phone will stay protected from all of life’s obstacles. Astonishing is the level of protection our products provide, while still remaining slim, lightweight and non-clunky.





Exclusively licensed Kryptek pattern for a unique look

Hydro transfer process provides seamless integration of the pattern with the case

Certified 6 ft. impact protection with unique corner cushion and dual layer design

Signature Hexguard Technology on inner TPU layer adds more shock protection in the event of impact

Zinc-alloy, magnetic kickstand for viewing media and snaps back into place when not in use

Unique, high impact corner design protects your phone with military grade drop protection

