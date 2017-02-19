Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for Google Pixel XL

Want it by Tuesday, February 21? Order in the next 33 hours and 19 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Whether you’re an active outdoors person or not, there will always be moments when you’re outside of your home or car and Mother Nature comes calling. That’s why Seidio designs and engineers cases for your Google Pixel XL for outdoor lovers as well as for those might rather stay inside.

From the slimmest protection available to tough, rugged outdoors defense systems, Seidio cases cover a wide range of safeguarding options in a broad collection of styles. So whether your fair-weather or up for anything, Seidio cases for your Google Pixel XL have got you covered.

Amazingly thin design at just 2mm thick

Precision cut-outs and button covers to increase protection and accessibility

Polycarbonate exterior layer with our signature soft-touch coating

TPU inner layer adds an extra layer of protection

Hexguard™ Technology on the inside of the TPU layer helps dissipate shock in event of impact

Slide-in design for quick and easy installation

Zinc-alloy kickstand for media viewing with magnetic closure when not in use

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

