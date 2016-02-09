Seidio SURFACE with Metal Kickstand Case for Nexus 6P

User Ratings & Opinions
User: Carl L, Apr 15, 2016
To the people who say that the kickstand causes this case to not work. Seidio redesigned the case to fix the problem. Now I cant confirm that the ones purchased from here work, but the ones purchased from Amazon now do work as thats where I got mine from.
My only problem with the kickstand is that its off center. If you hit the phone on the top left it can easily tip back and fall over.
Also the only other problem I have (which isnt major at all), is that I have a metal plate between the outer and inner part of the case to use a magnetic car mount with. It doesnt allow the bottom part to completely snap in with the top part and leaves a slight lip and can also cause the two pieces to separate.
User: Howard K, Feb 9, 2016
|I have had Seidio surface cases for many of my previous phones, including Note5 and Note3. When I finally got the 6p, I naturally turned to this case. When I put it on the phone, the bottom half prevented the case fromturning on. This case is flawed by design, and should be removed from the market. Read the reviews on Amazon, which echo my sentiment. I did not research, counting on my previous experience. Do not make the same mistake.