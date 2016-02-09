Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Seidio SURFACE with Metal Kickstand Case for Nexus 6P

Nexus 6P Seidio SURFACE with Metal Kickstand Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 18th Feb 2017

The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand has been redesigned for your Nexus 6P to make it even better and still kept the sleek design you have come to know and love. The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand features an amazingly thin, shock absorbent TPU inner layer that completely encases your Nexus 6P and features our Hexguard™ Technology that provides extra cushioning during impact. An outer Polycarbonate layer slides into place, like our original SURFACE design, protecting against scratches and abrasions while our sleek glossed texture gives an elegant look and feel to your Nexus 6P. The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand offers an unmatched combination of durable protection, sleek design, and elegant finish.

  • Overall thickness of 2.0mm is retained from previous SURFACE versions to give you the same slim look and feel
  • Sleek case that provides scratch protection for your Nexus 6P
  • Hexagonal shaped pattern on TPU interior absorbs and dissipates shock
  • Polycarbonate outer layer provides a strong shield against scratches and drops
  • Case raises the camera away from a flat surface in order to protect the lens
  • TPU covering allows access to controls while still keeping them protected
  • Precision cut-outs for access to controls, ports, microphones, speakers, and camera
  • Unique slide-in design makes putting on and removing your case easy

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
6 total ratings
(2 reviews)
50% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
33% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
17% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Works great
User: Carl L, Apr 15, 2016
Pros: Nice protection, kickstand
Cons: Kickstand offcenter, buttons a little deep
To the people who say that the kickstand causes this case to not work. Seidio redesigned the case to fix the problem. Now I cant confirm that the ones purchased from here work, but the ones purchased from Amazon now do work as thats where I got mine from.

My only problem with the kickstand is that its off center. If you hit the phone on the top left it can easily tip back and fall over.

Also the only other problem I have (which isnt major at all), is that I have a metal plate between the outer and inner part of the case to use a magnetic car mount with. It doesnt allow the bottom part to completely snap in with the top part and leaves a slight lip and can also cause the two pieces to separate.
Star Star Star Star Star FLAWED
User: Howard K, Feb 9, 2016
Pros: will prompt you to get a new case
Cons: phone will not turn on on case
I have had Seidio surface cases for many of my previous phones, including Note5 and Note3. When I finally got the 6p, I naturally turned to this case. When I put it on the phone, the bottom half prevented the case fromturning on. This case is flawed by design, and should be removed from the market. Read the reviews on Amazon, which echo my sentiment. I did not research, counting on my previous experience. Do not make the same mistake.

