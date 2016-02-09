Seidio SURFACE with Metal Kickstand Case for Nexus 6P

Want it by Tuesday, February 21? Order in the next 57 hours & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand has been redesigned for your Nexus 6P to make it even better and still kept the sleek design you have come to know and love. The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand features an amazingly thin, shock absorbent TPU inner layer that completely encases your Nexus 6P and features our Hexguard™ Technology that provides extra cushioning during impact. An outer Polycarbonate layer slides into place, like our original SURFACE design, protecting against scratches and abrasions while our sleek glossed texture gives an elegant look and feel to your Nexus 6P. The SURFACE with Metal Kickstand offers an unmatched combination of durable protection, sleek design, and elegant finish.

Overall thickness of 2.0mm is retained from previous SURFACE versions to give you the same slim look and feel

Sleek case that provides scratch protection for your Nexus 6P

Hexagonal shaped pattern on TPU interior absorbs and dissipates shock

Polycarbonate outer layer provides a strong shield against scratches and drops

Case raises the camera away from a flat surface in order to protect the lens

TPU covering allows access to controls while still keeping them protected

Precision cut-outs for access to controls, ports, microphones, speakers, and camera

Unique slide-in design makes putting on and removing your case easy

