Seidio VITREO Flex Hyrbrid Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Part# A22517
Mnf# SPTSSGT5-CL
In Stock
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Seidio VITREO Flex Hyrbrid Glass Screen Protector

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 19th Jul 2017 Only while stocks last!

Our VITREO Flex is an ultra-thin, flexible hybrid glass that contours seamlessly to screen curvatures and utilizes advanced technology to shield and protect your Samsung Galaxy Note 5. Made from a high-grade hybrid material with an 8H hardness rating, VITREO Flex is shatterproof, allowing it to absorb more impact than your regular PET screen protector and prevent damage from occurring to your screen. The glass surface feels just like your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 screen without interfering with touch sensitivity or optical clarity while giving you an extraordinary level of protection. The design and lightweight material will provide peace of mind no matter what comes in contact with your device.

  • High-grade, flexible hybrid glass with an 8H hardness rating prevents damage in the event of scratches and abrasions
  • Prevents the issue of lifting edges commonly seen with standard glass protection
  • Effortlessly conforms to the curvature of your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 with slim cut to prevent bubbling around edges*
  • Oleophobic coating resists marks and smudges with advanced technology that reduces the appearance of fingerprints
  • Maintains touch sensitivity and enhances optical clarity
  • Easy installation without bubbling or lifting
  • Only 0.28 mm (0.01 in) thin

Packaging Contains:

- VITREO Flex Hybrid Glass
- Microfiber Cloth
- Alcohol Wipe
- Plastic Pick
- Dust Removal Stickers

*Please note that cut is smaller than actual screen size

This product is compatible with our SURFACE™ with Metal Kickstand and DILEX™ Pro with Metal Kickstand cases. This product is not guaranteed to be compatible with other manufacturers' products.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

