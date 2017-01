Want it by Friday, January 27? Order in the next 9 hours and 18 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

One size fits all! Introducing the Universal Wallet Case. This lightweight, Universal Wallet will make it easy to keep any Android phone protected, while not compromising on design! The Universal case is professional looking, minimalistic, and easy to put on your Android phone. The adjustable clips and maneuverable bar system keeps the phone intact and easily accessible, regardless of what type of phone you use. The Universal Wallet also has a durable, vegan leather exterior with soft interior lining that will feel comfortable to the touch in daily use.

All around protection - front, back

Magnetic enclosing latch

Adjustable clips and motion bar system for snug, custom fit

Minimal bulk & weight

Full access to all ports and controls

