Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S7

This Samsung Galaxy S7 case presents a unique design from the inside, out. The rubberized interior layer absorbs impacts and contributes to the CandyShell's overall flexibility. The exterior hard shell features a glossy finish that aids in repelling scratches and makes it easy to slide in and out of your pocket.
- Raised rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip for your Galaxy S7.
- Military-grade drop protection. Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.
- Patented one-piece, multi-layer design. Patented design provides two layers of protection. Exterior polycarbonate layer disperses impact while interior TPE layer absorbs shock.
- Patented raised bezel screen protection. Bezel rises above screen to guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratching when laying flat.
- Precision-engineered slim fit. CandyShell Grip protects Galaxy S7 without adding unnecessary bulk.
- Perimeter port and camera protection. TPE liner protects ports from drops without compromising sound or photo quality.
- Lab-tested durability. Durability testing against extreme temperatures, cracks, and abrasions.
- Responsive button protection. Rubberized covers shield volume and power buttons while keeping them fully accessible.
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
