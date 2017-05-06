Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S7

Want it by Tuesday, May 9? Order in the next 51 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 06th May 2017 Only while stocks last!

This Samsung Galaxy S7 case presents a unique design from the inside, out. The rubberized interior layer absorbs impacts and contributes to the CandyShell's overall flexibility. The exterior hard shell features a glossy finish that aids in repelling scratches and makes it easy to slide in and out of your pocket.

Raised rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip for your Galaxy S7.

Military-grade drop protection. Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.

Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards. Patented one-piece, multi-layer design. Patented design provides two layers of protection. Exterior polycarbonate layer disperses impact while interior TPE layer absorbs shock.

Patented design provides two layers of protection. Exterior polycarbonate layer disperses impact while interior TPE layer absorbs shock. Patented raised bezel screen protection. Bezel rises above screen to guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratching when laying flat.

Bezel rises above screen to guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratching when laying flat. Precision-engineered slim fit. CandyShell Grip protects Galaxy S7 without adding unnecessary bulk.

CandyShell Grip protects Galaxy S7 without adding unnecessary bulk. Perimeter port and camera protection. TPE liner protects ports from drops without compromising sound or photo quality.

TPE liner protects ports from drops without compromising sound or photo quality. Lab-tested durability. Durability testing against extreme temperatures, cracks, and abrasions.

Durability testing against extreme temperatures, cracks, and abrasions. Responsive button protection. Rubberized covers shield volume and power buttons while keeping them fully accessible.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.