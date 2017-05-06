Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S7

Other Samsung Galaxy S7 accessories by Speck Products
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $34.95
Price: $19.00
You Save:  $15.95 (46% Off)
Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case Black / Slate Grey
Black / Slate Grey
Part# A23137
Mnf# 75846-B565
In Stock
Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case White / Black
White / Black
Part# A23138
Mnf# 75846-1909
In Stock
Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case Dolphin Grey / Lilac Purple
Dolphin Grey / Lilac Purple
Part# A23139
Mnf# 75846-5363
In Stock
Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case Sand Grey / Aloe Green
Sand Grey / Aloe Green
Part# A23140
Mnf# 75846-5362
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, May 9? Order in the next 51 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy S7 Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 06th May 2017 Only while stocks last!

This Samsung Galaxy S7 case presents a unique design from the inside, out. The rubberized interior layer absorbs impacts and contributes to the CandyShell's overall flexibility. The exterior hard shell features a glossy finish that aids in repelling scratches and makes it easy to slide in and out of your pocket.

  • Raised rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip for your Galaxy S7.
  • Military-grade drop protection. Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.
  • Patented one-piece, multi-layer design. Patented design provides two layers of protection. Exterior polycarbonate layer disperses impact while interior TPE layer absorbs shock.
  • Patented raised bezel screen protection. Bezel rises above screen to guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratching when laying flat.
  • Precision-engineered slim fit. CandyShell Grip protects Galaxy S7 without adding unnecessary bulk.
  • Perimeter port and camera protection. TPE liner protects ports from drops without compromising sound or photo quality.
  • Lab-tested durability. Durability testing against extreme temperatures, cracks, and abrasions.
  • Responsive button protection. Rubberized covers shield volume and power buttons while keeping them fully accessible.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7 Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Samsung Ultra Slim Clear Protective Cover for Galaxy S7 Samsung Ultra Slim Clear Protective Cover for Galaxy S7
Score 4/5 (1)
$28.95
Case-Mate Tough Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Case-Mate Tough Case for Samsung Galaxy S7
Score 4/5 (1)
$24.95
Skech Crystal Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Skech Crystal Case for Samsung Galaxy S7
$17.95
Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7 Seidio DILEX Case with Metal Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S7
$39.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA