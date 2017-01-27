Speck Products Presidio Grip Case for Google Pixel XL

Want it by Monday, January 30? Order in the next 9 hours and 20 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Presidio GRIP features the IMPACTIUM™ Shock Barrier, Speck’s innovative new shock-suppression technology that protects your Google Pixel XL without adding unnecessary bulk. IMPACTIUM is a dynamic shock-absorbing material lining the interior of the case that absorbs and disperses shock from impact. IMPACTIUM absorbs 52% more shock from impact than traditional TPE rubber.



This material is formed into ridges on the inside perimeter of the case that compress on impact to absorb and disperse force before it reaches the device. The case’s hard exterior also works to disperse shock away from your phone.

IMPACTIUM™ Shock Barrier. IMPACTIUM is an innovative dynamic shock-absorbing material that lines Presidio cases. Ridges of IMPACTIUM on the inside perimeter compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

IMPACTIUM is an innovative dynamic shock-absorbing material that lines Presidio cases. Ridges of IMPACTIUM on the inside perimeter compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock. Patented raised-bezel screen protection. IMPACTIUM raised bezel guards screen from direct drops onto phone face and prevents damage when lying flat.

IMPACTIUM raised bezel guards screen from direct drops onto phone face and prevents damage when lying flat. Responsive button protection. IMPACTIUM protects volume and power buttons while maintaining true button responsiveness.

IMPACTIUM protects volume and power buttons while maintaining true button responsiveness. Perimeter port and camera protection. IMPACTIUM protects ports, microphone, and speakers from drops without compromising acoustics or interfering with port accessibility, camera lenses, or the camera flash.

IMPACTIUM protects ports, microphone, and speakers from drops without compromising acoustics or interfering with port accessibility, camera lenses, or the camera flash. 10-Foot Drop Tested. To ensure that Presidio GRIP offers the ultimate protection for your Google Pixel, it has been dropped from a height of 10 feet multiple times by third-party laboratories.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

