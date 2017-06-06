Trident Aegis Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Want it by Wednesday, June 7? Order in the next 8 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Drop tested and environmentally approved. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Aegis Case from Trident takes an eco-friendly approach to dual-layer protection.

Talking layers, the inner-most is made of a shock absorbing silicone that wraps around the back and edges of your Samsung Galaxy Note 3, leaving the buttons raised and ports covered with silicone plugs to keep out dirt and debris. On top of that is a rock-hard polycarbonate that encompasses the silicone, giving you a smooth, easy to grip surface.

For the eco-friendly folk out there the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Aegis Cases feature bio-enhanced plastic that's recyclable, degradable and compostable. It doesn't get much more down to earth than that!

Another neat feature of the Aegis Case is the included lanyard loop for adding on a key chain or charm. This case meets military standards, exceeding drop and vibration tests, so you know you're getting the real deal!

Features:

Dual-layer protection

Shock absorbing silicone inner layer

Solid polycarbonate outer shell

Silicone plugs over ports (keeps out dirt/debris)

Raised side buttons

Lanyard loop for key chains or charms

Bio-enhanced, recyclable, degradable and compostable plastic

Exceeds military standards

