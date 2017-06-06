Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Trident Aegis Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 3 accessories by Trident
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $34.99
Price: $15.00
You Save:  $19.99 (57% Off)
Trident Aegis Case Blue
Blue
Part# A15757
Mnf# AG-SAM-GNOTE3-BLU
In Stock
Trident Aegis Case Red
Red
Part# A15758
Mnf# AG-SAM-GNOTE3-RED
In Stock
Trident Aegis Case Green
Green
Part# A15759
Mnf# AG-SAM-GNOTE3-TG
In Stock
Want it by Wednesday, June 7? Order in the next 8 hours and 55 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Trident Aegis Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 06th Jun 2017 Only while stocks last!

Drop tested and environmentally approved. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Aegis Case from Trident takes an eco-friendly approach to dual-layer protection.

Talking layers, the inner-most is made of a shock absorbing silicone that wraps around the back and edges of your Samsung Galaxy Note 3, leaving the buttons raised and ports covered with silicone plugs to keep out dirt and debris. On top of that is a rock-hard polycarbonate that encompasses the silicone, giving you a smooth, easy to grip surface.

For the eco-friendly folk out there the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Aegis Cases feature bio-enhanced plastic that's recyclable, degradable and compostable. It doesn't get much more down to earth than that!

Another neat feature of the Aegis Case is the included lanyard loop for adding on a key chain or charm. This case meets military standards, exceeding drop and vibration tests, so you know you're getting the real deal!

Features:

  • Dual-layer protection
  • Shock absorbing silicone inner layer
  • Solid polycarbonate outer shell
  • Silicone plugs over ports (keeps out dirt/debris)
  • Raised side buttons
  • Lanyard loop for key chains or charms
  • Bio-enhanced, recyclable, degradable and compostable plastic
  • Exceeds military standards

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Hybrid Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Amzer Hybrid Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3
Score 3.4/5 (7)
$8.95
Trident Cyclops Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Trident Cyclops Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 3
Score 5/5 (1)
$24.25
View All Hybrid Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for the quick service! I'm impressed by your accessory prices and level of customer service!"
- Greg, CA