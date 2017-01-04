Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Trident Cyclops Case for Samsung Galaxy S5

List Price: $39.95
Price: $18.00
You Save:  $21.95 (55% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S5 Trident Cyclops Case

Product Description

Become fascinated by the uncommon and insulating Samsung Galaxy S5 Cyclops Case from Trident! There's nothing to fear with this dual-layered hard case as it shields the body and display of your device at all times.

Made from a hardened bio-enhanced polycarbonate shell and TPE (thermo-plastic elastomer), the Cyclops Case wraps completely around your Samsung Galaxy S5, protecting against some of the worst accidental drops you might witness. The ports are covered with TPE plugs that keep out dirt, dust and other debris.

As for the display, your Samsung Galaxy S5 is protected by a clear shield that's been built into the front of the Cyclops. Of course, there are still openings for the speaker and camera. The case as a whole is extremely comfortable to hold in the hand, even giving you anti-skid properties that will help keep your device off the ground. Since there is no silicone layer on this case, it's a cinch to pull in and out of your pockets without getting stuck.

For the eco-friendly folk out there the Samsung Galaxy S5 Cyclops Cases feature bio-enhanced plastic that's recyclable, degradable and compostable. It doesn't get much more down to earth than that!

Another neat feature of the Cyclops Case is the included lanyard loop for adding on a key chain or charm. This case meets military standards, exceeding drop and vibration tests, so you know you're getting the real deal!

Features:

  • Dual-layer protection
  • TPE (thermo-plastic elastomer)
  • Hardened bio-enhanced polycarbonate shell
  • Built-in screen protection
  • TPE plugs over ports (keeps out dirt/debris)
  • Complete access to screen, camera and ports
  • Raised side buttons
  • Lanyard loop for key chains or charms
  • Bio-enhanced, recyclable, degradable and compostable plastic
  • Exceeds military standards

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

androidcentral Expert Review

Trident Cyclops Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5
Reviewed by Richard Devine
If youre in the market for a rugged, takes anything you throw at it kind of case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 then look no further. The Trident Cyclops is for you. This thing is insanely tough, durable and great value for money to boot.

And thats about all there is to it. Its certainly not the slimmest nor the most glamorous case youll ever see, but its ridiculously tough. If thats what you need, definitely give it a look.

