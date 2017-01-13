Want it by Tuesday, January 17? Order in the next 6 hours and 32 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance

Deal of the Day Fri 13th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Protection is a must for your display. Truprotection has utilized the highest grade materials and cutting-edge technologies to create a screen film worthy of protecting your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Equipped with a high-gloss crystal finish and specially formulated for the display, installation is simple with an innovative static cling adhesive and a precise die-cut fit.

Set includes 2 HD Anti Glare front screen films that resist fingerprints and smudges. With added protection from scratches, dirt and dust these protectors leave no sticky residue if removed.

Features:

Protective top coat

High quality PET film

Advanced polymer resin

Static cling adhesion

4H coating

Does not interfere with responsiveness

No residue when removed

Dry installation

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.