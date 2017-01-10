Tru Protection Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Deal of the Day Tue 10th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!
Tru Protection has utilized the highest grade materials and cutting-edge technologies to create a screen film worthy of protecting your Samsung Galaxy Note 5. Enhance your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 with Trü Protection's screen films. We've developed these high-quality, die-cut films to provide the highest protection. Featuring a premium clear finish, this film guards against smudges, dirt and fingerprints while preserving full touchscreen capability and your phone's high-quality screen display. Our cling adhesion ensures that no sticky residue is left behind once you remove the film. Play it safe, and protect it with Tru Protection.
- 0.3mm body thickness
- Rounded borders, smooth edges
- Hardness: 9H
- Ultra-transparent for true color display
- Oleo phobic and hydrophobic coating on screen surface, marks and fingerprints are easily wiped away
- High-grade texture
- Premium silicone adhesive
- Removes easily without leaving residue
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
