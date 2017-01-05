TYLT TUNZ 3.5mm Stereo Headphones with Active Ear Gels

Want it by Friday, January 6? Order in the next 8 hours and 51 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

TUNZ Headphones were designed for form, fit and function. People ask for headphones that fit, not fall out and are comfortable to wear without pushing the earpiece deep into the sensitive ear cavity. We set out to achieve a comfortable and secure fit to meet the needs of extreme athletes. If we could accomplish this we would satisfy all users and nations. Mission accomplished. The Active Gels ear-buds are a super soft, lightweight design offering a secure and comfy fit for all ears. Three sizes also ensure that the gels fit most comfortably in most ears. The fit difference is dramatic, as is the sound.

With noise insulation technology, booming bass and clear crisp highs, TUNZ packs a punch. The in-line microphone with single button controller provides one-touch switching from calling to music. Listeners can pause, play, answer incomingcalls or reject incoming calls. All smartphone audio prompts; ringtones, text tones and email tones, are captured clearly over TUNZ.

The TUNZ Stereo headphones utilize a flat cable and silicone design for maximum comfort andperformance. Available in 5 colors; 3 vibrant duo-tones, 1 solid white and 1 solid black.

Features:

Flat silicone cable design for flexibility, durability, comfort and fit

In-line microphone with one-button controller for seamless multi-functionality

3 Sizes of Active Gels create a secure comfortable fit for all users

Exceptional sounds quality with deep rich bass and clear crisp highs

Available in 5-color combinations

Includes a slim, soft stitched quick-open carrying bag pocket

A cable clip is included to position and secure the cable as desired

Specs:

Type: In-Stereo Earphone

Driver Unit: Φ8mm

Sensitivity: 116dB (S.P.L at 1KHz)

Impedance 16Ω

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20KHz

Rated Power: 3mW

Max. Power: 10mW

Cable: 1.2m±0.03m (TPE)

Plug: Φ3.5mm(gold)

extra: S/L eartips

In The Box

TYLT Tunz Stereo Headphones, 3 Stand ear gels and 3 Active Gels, A quick open carrying bag, A cable management clip, 1 user manual

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

