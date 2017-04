Want it by Tuesday, April 4? Order in the next 54 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The TYLT VÜ Blade Fast Wireless Charger is designed to maximize freedom. Use as a flat pad or upright stand. Adjustable coil moves to avoid deadspots. Fast charges Samsung devices.

Compatible devices :

• Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

• Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, and S6 edge+

• Samsung Galaxy Note 5

• all other Qi devices

Included:

VU Wireless Charger

AC wall charger

Owner's manual

