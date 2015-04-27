Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger

List Price: $49.99
Price: $39.95
You Save:  $10.04 (20% Off)
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger Green
Green
Part# A19972
Mnf# VOSOLOG-T
In Stock
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger Blue
Blue
Part# A19973
Mnf# VOSOLOBL-T
In Stock
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger Red
Red
Part# A19974
Mnf# VOSOLORD-T
In Stock
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger Grey
Grey
Part# A19975
Mnf# VOSOLOGY-T
In Stock
TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger

Product Description

Take charge of your new wireless lifestyle with TYLT's VU SOLO Charging Pad!

Powered by a micro-USB input, this compact charging pad works great anywhere you place it—nightstand, office desk or even in the car! Simply place your Qi-compatible device on the pad and enjoy a quick and efficient charge, without having to dig for cables.

As with most charging mats, finding the perfect alignment can be frustrating and make the effortlessness of such an accessory seem not so effortless anymore. With the VU SOLO, the included alignment ledge allows you to find that perfect sweet spot and run the ledge up the cable, right to your device enabling a perfect seat every time you use the mat in the future.

The pad itself features an anti-slip silicone surface that keeps your device from taking any unexpected tumbles. An LED indicator keeps you informed when your device is getting a charge, too!

Features:

  • 1A charging of Qi-compatible devices
  • Powers via USB port (wall/car adapter not included)
  • Alignment ledge allows perfect seating every time
  • Works with most regular cases (thick cases mary vary)
  • Anti-slip silicone surface
  • LED charging indicator
  • Includes: VU SOLO Charging Mat, Micro-USB cable, user guide

Star Star Star Star Star doesnt seem to notice the phone
User: Lee D, Apr 27, 2015
Pros: works well when it works, large charging area
Cons: doesnt notice theres a phone to charge about 70 of the time
If you buy this make sure you have a 2 amp USB power block to power it. It doesnt come with one.

When it works its really nice. It has a large charging area and the flag on the power cable is very useful.

Sadly, about 70 of the time it doesnt actually work. I futz and mess with the phone trying to find the magic incantation and eventually it might notice it and start charging but then it stops and I have to futz with it again. On more than one occasion Ive picked up a phone that should have been fully charged to find its at 40 or less.

In sum: not recommended.

