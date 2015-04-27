TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger

User Ratings & Opinions
|doesnt seem to notice the phone
|
User: Lee D, Apr 27, 2015
|
|
If you buy this make sure you have a 2 amp USB power block to power it. It doesnt come with one.
When it works its really nice. It has a large charging area and the flag on the power cable is very useful.
Sadly, about 70 of the time it doesnt actually work. I futz and mess with the phone trying to find the magic incantation and eventually it might notice it and start charging but then it stops and I have to futz with it again. On more than one occasion Ive picked up a phone that should have been fully charged to find its at 40 or less.
In sum: not recommended.