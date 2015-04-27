TYLT VU SOLO Qi Wireless Charger

Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 59 hours and 35 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Take charge of your new wireless lifestyle with TYLT's VU SOLO Charging Pad!

Powered by a micro-USB input, this compact charging pad works great anywhere you place it—nightstand, office desk or even in the car! Simply place your Qi-compatible device on the pad and enjoy a quick and efficient charge, without having to dig for cables.

As with most charging mats, finding the perfect alignment can be frustrating and make the effortlessness of such an accessory seem not so effortless anymore. With the VU SOLO, the included alignment ledge allows you to find that perfect sweet spot and run the ledge up the cable, right to your device enabling a perfect seat every time you use the mat in the future.

The pad itself features an anti-slip silicone surface that keeps your device from taking any unexpected tumbles. An LED indicator keeps you informed when your device is getting a charge, too!

Features:

1A charging of Qi-compatible devices

Powers via USB port (wall/car adapter not included)

Alignment ledge allows perfect seating every time

Works with most regular cases (thick cases mary vary)

Anti-slip silicone surface

LED charging indicator

Includes: VU SOLO Charging Mat, Micro-USB cable, user guide

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.