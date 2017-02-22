Urban Armor Gear Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy S6

Our patented Composite design fuses a hard outer shell with a soft impact resistant core. The unique shape of the case also provides structural rigidity. With over sized tactile buttons, generous ports and a low profile design that slips in and out of your pocket, access is always easy. On the front of the case an engineered bezel deflects unwanted flash interference and ensures beautiful pictures every time.

Designed for Samsung Galaxy S6

Feather-light composite construction

Water resistant FrogSkin technology grip

Holds up to 3 credit cards

Easy access to touch-screen and ports

Glare-free flash photos and un-compromised audio

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)