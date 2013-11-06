Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable

Other Android accessories by Ventev
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $19.99
Price: $6.00
You Save:  $13.99 (70% Off)
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable Gray
Gray
Part# A14520
Mnf# MICROCABLVNV
In Stock
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable White
White
Part# A14521
Mnf# CABLEMCRWHTVNV
In Stock
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable Pink
Pink
Part# A14525
Mnf# MICROCABLPNKVNV
In Stock
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable + 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Car Charger
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable
Ventev 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Car Charger
Save an additional 10%
$16.95 $15.25
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable + Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable
Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable
Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger
Save an additional 10%
$21.95 $19.75
Want it by Wednesday, July 26? Order in the next 7 hours and 30 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 25th Jul 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable features a flat cable design, making for easy, tangle-free wrapping.  Charge rapidly with a rate of 2.1A and even use to transfer data, music or video files from your device to any PC or Mac. 

Features:

  • Cable length: 3.3ft
  • Cable type: Micro-USB to Standard USB
  • Charging rate: 2.1A
  • Flat cable design
  • Tangle free
  • Charges from any standard USB port
  • Transfer data, music or video files

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.1Score 4.1Score 4.1Score 4.1Score 4.1
21 total ratings
(5 reviews)
76% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
5% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
19% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Excellent Product
User: Gael O, Jun 2, 2016
Pros: fast charging, great price
Cons: none
Fast charging and the colored cable option makes it easy to distinguish among my other charge cables.
Star Star Star Star Star FOR THE CAR
User: YOLLIE S, Dec 10, 2014
Pros: FAST CHARGE when used with Ventev charger
Cons: NOTHING
I purchased these cables because my current cable charge very slow while being used in the car. I am very pleased with these cables and the ability to charge fast with the car charger with I also purchased along with the cables.
Star Star Star Star Star htc cable
User: Don M, Sep 4, 2014
Pros: love the flat design
Cons: -
the flat design is the way to go,a much better design than the round cable.seems to be a sturdier cable.
Star Star Star Star Star Great alternative
User: Michael G, Apr 10, 2014
Pros: Easy to wrap up. Bends easily. East to pack. Great Price
Cons: -
I bought a total of 4 different colors and have gone on a trip using them as well as using them daily at home. The colors are awesome because I use a multiple USB wall plug that has different outputs for each slot. I no longer have to search for writign I know the Red cord will charge my Tablet at 2.1A and the grey one at 1A,etc.The quality is impressive. The price is unbeatable.
I cannot give you a long term review as I have only had for a couple of weeks.
Star Star Star Star Star Micro USB Charger
User: Rose M, Nov 6, 2013
The process of ordering my micro charger was speedy and easy, and I received it sooner than expected. I would definitely order again from this Shopandroid!

Explore Similar Products

Samsung 3.3ft USB Type-C Cable Samsung 3.3ft USB Type-C Cable
$11.95
Samsung 3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable Samsung 3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable
Score 3.4/5 (5)
$9.95
Samsung 3.3ft USB Data Cable Samsung 3.3ft USB Data Cable
Score 4.6/5 (65)
$12.95
Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable Samsung Micro-USB 5ft Charging Data Cable
Score 3.3/5 (4)
$8.95
Ventev 6ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable Ventev 6ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable
Score 4.6/5 (14)
$14.95
View All USB Cables

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for the quick service! I'm impressed by your accessory prices and level of customer service!"
- Greg, CA