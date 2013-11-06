Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable

User Ratings & Opinions
|Excellent Product
User: Gael O, Jun 2, 2016
|Fast charging and the colored cable option makes it easy to distinguish among my other charge cables.
|FOR THE CAR
User: YOLLIE S, Dec 10, 2014
|I purchased these cables because my current cable charge very slow while being used in the car. I am very pleased with these cables and the ability to charge fast with the car charger with I also purchased along with the cables.
|htc cable
User: Don M, Sep 4, 2014
|the flat design is the way to go,a much better design than the round cable.seems to be a sturdier cable.
|Great alternative
User: Michael G, Apr 10, 2014
I bought a total of 4 different colors and have gone on a trip using them as well as using them daily at home. The colors are awesome because I use a multiple USB wall plug that has different outputs for each slot. I no longer have to search for writign I know the Red cord will charge my Tablet at 2.1A and the grey one at 1A,etc.The quality is impressive. The price is unbeatable.
I cannot give you a long term review as I have only had for a couple of weeks.
|Micro USB Charger
User: Rose M, Nov 6, 2013
|The process of ordering my micro charger was speedy and easy, and I received it sooner than expected. I would definitely order again from this Shopandroid!