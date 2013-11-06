Want it by Wednesday, July 26? Order in the next 7 hours and 30 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Ventev 3.3ft Micro-USB Charging Data Cable features a flat cable design, making for easy, tangle-free wrapping. Charge rapidly with a rate of 2.1A and even use to transfer data, music or video files from your device to any PC or Mac.

Cable length: 3.3ft

Cable type: Micro-USB to Standard USB

Charging rate: 2.1A

Flat cable design

Tangle free

Charges from any standard USB port

Transfer data, music or video files

