Ventev 3A Type C Dashport r2400 Car Charger

Product Description

Charge two devices at once with this convenient charger that comes with its own attached USB Type C capture cord. Charge your Type C device and another device via the illuminated USB port.

Features:

Attached USB Type C cable and standard USB port charge two tablets, phones or other mobile devices at once

Universal compatibility for charging most device using your own cable

Illuminated USB port

Rapid charge your C device at 3A(15w)

Charges most USB devices at 1A (5w)

Works with: BlackBerry KEYone, DTEK60 / Google Pixel C, Pixel XL, Pixel / HTC Bolt / HTC 10, Honor 8, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 2 / Huawei Mate 9, Nova Plus / LeEco Le Pro3, Le S3 / LG G6, V20, G5 / Motorola Moto Z Play Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Droid / Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy A5 (2017) / Sony Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ / ZTE Grand X 4, Blade V8 Pro

