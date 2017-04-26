Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Ventev 3A Type C Dashport r2400 Car Charger

List Price: $34.99
Price: $18.00
You Save:  $16.99 (49% Off)
Part# A22822
Mnf# R2400TYPCVNV
In Stock
Android Ventev 3A Type C Dashport r2400 Car Charger

Product Description

Charge two devices at once with this convenient charger that comes with its own attached USB Type C capture cord. Charge your Type C device and another device via the illuminated USB port.

Features:

  • Attached USB Type C cable and standard USB port charge two tablets, phones or other mobile devices at once
  • Universal compatibility for charging most device using your own cable
  • Illuminated USB port
  • Rapid charge your C device at 3A(15w)
  • Charges most USB devices at 1A (5w)

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: BlackBerry KEYone, DTEK60 / Google Pixel C, Pixel XL, Pixel / HTC Bolt / HTC 10, Honor 8, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 2 / Huawei Mate 9, Nova Plus / LeEco Le Pro3, Le S3 / LG G6, V20, G5 / Motorola Moto Z Play Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Droid / Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy A5 (2017) / Sony Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ / ZTE Grand X 4, Blade V8 Pro

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.7Score 4.7Score 4.7Score 4.7Score 4.7
3 total ratings
67% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
33% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
