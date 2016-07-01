Ventev Toughglass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Want it by Tuesday, July 18? Order in the next 26 hours and 44 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Ventev Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge toughglass edge to edge screen protector is a shatter-resistant tempered glass screen protector that is curved to fit every corner and angle of your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Edge to edge protection

9H hardness rated hard-coated tempered glass

0.65mm total thickness for 3-layers of protection (glass, adhesive, front protective film)

Curved glass to fit every corner and angle of your device

Includes 1 toughglass screen protector, a cleaning cloth, an alcohol prep pad, and an applicator card

