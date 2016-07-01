Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Ventev Toughglass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

List Price: $44.99
Price: $20.00
You Save:  $24.99 (56% Off)
Part# A23620
Mnf# SCRNGLS7EVNV
In Stock
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Ventev Toughglass Screen Protector

Product Description

The Ventev Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge toughglass edge to edge screen protector is a shatter-resistant tempered glass screen protector that is curved to fit every corner and angle of your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

  • Edge to edge protection
  • 9H hardness rated hard-coated tempered glass
  • 0.65mm total thickness for 3-layers of protection (glass, adhesive, front protective film)
  • Curved glass to fit every corner and angle of your device
  • Includes 1 toughglass screen protector, a cleaning cloth, an alcohol prep pad, and an applicator card

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.8Score 4.8Score 4.8Score 4.8Score 4.8
5 total ratings
(1 reviews)
80% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
20% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Star Star Star Star Star one thing missing
User: Debra G, Jul 1, 2016
Pros: Great protector
Cons: only comes in black
I could not give this a 5 star only because it only comes in black. My phone is silver, and I dont like hiding the beauty of the silver color. Other than that, the protector is perfect for the job!

